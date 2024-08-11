The Boston Red Sox got some bad news on Sunday. Starting pitcher James Paxton left the team's game against the Houston Astros after just five pitches, per Mass Live. The pitcher suffered a calf strain, and had difficulty leaving the mound under his own power.

It's a brutal development for Boston. The Red Sox just nabbed Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB trade deadline. The club planned to rely on the pitcher to anchor their starting rotation. On the season, Paxton has posted a 4.35 ERA. He holds a 9-3 record this year, pitching for both teams.

Red Sox need to win games quickly to make postseason

The Red Sox and their fans are hoping that Paxton's injury will be minor. Boston is 61-54 on the season, and in need of some victories to keep up in the American League Wild Card race. The club is just 27-30 at Fenway Park this season, which has dragged down their overall record.

Paxton was brought in to help the team turn around its fortunes. He is a proven winner as a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball. The hurler has 73 career wins, and a lifetime ERA of 3.77. He's pitched in the big leagues since the 2013 season. Paxton has played for the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, before joining the Dodgers in 2024. This is his second stint in Boston. He pitched for the Red Sox during the 2023 campaign.

If Paxton is out for an extended period, Boston will have to re-work its approach to the rotation. Tanner Houck has pitched the most innings for the team this season, and leads the club in ERA. Houck has posted a 3.02 earned run average this year. Brayan Bello leads the team in wins, with 10. Those two hurlers will be called upon to do more in their respective starts moving forward, if Paxton can't return soon to the mound.

The team has just had no luck this season when it comes to the health of its pitchers. Boston lost Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock for the season, after both got hurt earlier in the year. If the Red Sox miss the postseason, fans will certainly point to all the injuries as a reason why that happened.

Paxton looked to be in a lot of pain as he was helped from the field by the medical staff. Boston is losing to the Houston Astros at time of writing.