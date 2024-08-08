The Boston Red Sox are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries, but may be getting some help back as well. The Red Sox announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals .

Most notably, outfielder Tyler O'Neill is heading to the injured list and set-up man Chris Martin is being activated off of the IL. The Red Sox are also calling up utility man Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester and optioning reliever Cam Booser to Triple-A.

Tyler O'Neill heads to 10-day injured list

O'Neill is heading to the IL with what is being described as a “left leg infection” according to the team's X, formerly Twitter, account. That move is retroactive to Aug. 4, making O'Neill eligible to return as soon as next week. O'Neill has not played since Aug. 2 while dealing with an illness. The “left leg infection” classification and O'Neill heading to the injured list shows this is a bit more serious than what may have initially been thought.

In O'Neill's absence, Wilyer Abreu and Rob Refsnyder have been getting more appearances in the outfield.

When healthy, O'Neill has been a key piece in the middle of the Red Sox lineup and one of the best hitters in baseball. Through 80 games this season, O'Neill is hitting .268/.357/.544 with 22 home runs. The Red Sox traded with the St. Louis Cardinals for O'Neill this offseason, and he has put together his best campaign since earning MVP votes during his 34-homer season in 2021.

Chris Martin returns to Red Sox bullpen

Meanwhile, Martin has been out since July 3 with an elbow injury. He should immediately slot right back into the high-leverage role he was in before going down.

While the 38-year-old Martin hasn't been as effective as he was during his career year last season, where he posted a 1.05 ERA in 51.1 innings, he is still a valuable late-inning arm. This season, he has a 3.42 ERA through 26.1 innings. The Red Sox bullpen has been struggling as of late. Martin should be able to provide some much-needed stability in front of closer Kenley Jansen.

With Martin returning, and Liam Hendriks potentially joining the Red Sox sooner than later, Boston's bullpen could be one of the most experienced, veteran groups in the league. These guys may not be hitting 100 mph anymore, they can still get outs when it matters.