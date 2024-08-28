Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is having a career year. This season's All-Star MVP continued his incredible campaign on Tuesday with a history-making leadoff home run against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After Duran went deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the Red Sox, he became the first player in Major League history to record at least 10 triples, 20 home runs, 3o stolen bases and 40 doubles in a single season according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Duran currently leads all of baseball with 13 triples and leads the American League with 42 doubles. Duran regularly uses his elite speed to stretch what would be singles for most players into doubles, and what would be doubles into triples.

Duran, who is tied with rookie speedster David Hamilton with a team-high 32 steals, has also been a key part of the Red Sox becoming one of the best base stealing teams in the league. The Red Sox are currently sixth in all of baseball with 122 steals, just behind the fifth place Philadelphia Phillies who have 123.

In addition to accomplishing the never-before-seen feat, Duran's first inning home run gave the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead as they try to climb back into the AL Wild Card race.

After losing four straight games (or five if you count Monday afternoon's historic continuation that they also lost), the Red Sox now find themselves five games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third AL Wild Card position.

Jarren Duran's historic 2024 season

The 27-year-old Duran has really come into his own in his second season as an everyday player and proven that he is a key part of the Red Sox's future. An elite athlete with a rarely-seen combination of power and speed, the tools were always there for Duran to become a superstar, and he finally put it all together in 2024.

In addition to becoming the first and only member of the newly-formed 10-20-30-40 club, Duran has slashed .293/.353/.523 and played elite defense while splitting his time between left and center field.

Duran is still under team control until the end of the 2028 season and could end up being one of the best bargains in all of baseball. Being able to have a player of Duran's caliber at such a below-market rate will allow the Red Sox to have even more salary flexibility.

While the Red Sox may be on the outside looking in of the postseason picture, Duran's performance this season gives them a lot to look forward to down the road.