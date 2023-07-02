The Boston Red Sox finished off a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jay, rallying from behind on two occasions to secure a 5-4 victory. The Red Sox received a record-tying performance from explosive centerfielder Jarren Duran who lashed 4 doubles in his first four at bats.

Jarren Duran is 4 for 4 with FOUR doubles today pic.twitter.com/lTAFCpChOy — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 2, 2023

Duran did not stop there, as he recorded an infield hit in his fifth at bat of the game. He was joined in the hero role by Alex Verdugo. He blasted a lead-off ninth inning home run that provided the winning margin for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox have swept the Blue Jays in consecutive series this year. They won four games in a row over the Blue Jays earlier this year at Fenway Park. They traveled north of the border and took three consecutive games at the Rogers Centre.

Boston has reversed the results of last year's competition with the Blue Jays when they lost 16 of 19 games.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pleased with his team. The Red Sox came into the series in the midst of a season-worst 5-game losing streak. “It was a grind this weekend,” Cora said of his team's battle level. “We played great this weekend, and if we played this way against everybody, we have a chance.”

While the performance of Jarren Duran was thrilling for the Red Sox, starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock had to come out of the game after one inning due to discomfort in his right elbow. Whitlock is expected to have an MRI Monday.