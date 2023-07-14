The Boston Red Sox closed the first half of the season on a hot streak, winning 5 games in a row and 8 of their last 9. As they open the second half in Chicago against the Cubs, they will roll out a lineup with one of their best players in an unfamiliar position. Justin Turner, who has largely served as a designated hitter while also playing 3rd base and 1st base, will play 2nd base for Boston.

Justin Turner is starting at second base tonight for the first time since September 6, 2015 pic.twitter.com/QXTVB1gUu8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 14, 2023

Turner, who has been of the team's most productive offensive players, has not played second base since the 2015 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It seems likely that manager Alex Cora has Turner as his starting second baseman because he wants to make sure the Red Sox have their best offensive lineup as they attempt to get the best of Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. However, the Red Sox have struggled defensively to this point in the year, and Cora may be hoping that Turner can handle himself at the position even though he has not played second in eight years.

It seems quite likely that Turner will be put to the test against the Cubs. That's because the Red Sox will have young pitcher Brayan Bello on the mound, and he depends on soft contact and making sure opponents hit the ball on the ground.

Justin Turner is slashing .288/.362/.462 with 13 home runs and 52 runs batted in. The 38-year-old Turner has adjusted well to the American League, and has helped set the tone for Boston's lineup.

While he has shown he can make solid contact on a regular basis, playing competently at a middle infield position could prove to be a more difficult challenge for Turner.