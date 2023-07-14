Friday's MLB action continues as we bring you a prediction and pick for the next interleague matchup between teams looking to break away from their current positions. The Boston Red Sox (48-43) will meet with the Chicago Cubs (42-47) for the first of a three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Red Sox-Cubs prediction and pick.

The Boston Red Sox are currently last in the American League East and sit nine games back of the leading Tampa Bay Rays. Even with a record five games above .500, the Red Sox are struggling to find success in the toughest division in baseball. They managed to head into the All-Star break winning eight of their last nine games and they're aware of what they need to do for this second half if they want to have a chance. Brayan Bello (RHP) will get the nod in this one.

The Chicago Cubs are currently third in the National League Central and sit seven games back of the leading Cincinnati Reds. They're trying to avoid slipping down the standings too far and letting the Reds get out of reach. With how well Cincy and Milwaukee have been playing of late, the Cubs will need to turn some things around. They're 6-9 in their last 15 games. Kyle Hendricks (RHP) will get the start.

Here are the Red Sox-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Cubs Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+114)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-137)

Over (9.5): +100

Under (9.5): -122

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Cubs

TV: Marquee Sports Network, New England Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

While their record doesn't mean for much in the stacked AL East, the Red Sox are managing quality wins and got into a groove before the All-Star break. They've won five games in a row and have outscored opponents by 18 runs in that stretch. Their pitching has been solid but they've been carried by their bats. Masataka Yoshida continues to be one of their firestarters with his ability to get on base multiple times throughout the game. Various hitters are catching fire each night with home runs and they've been capitalizing on shaky pitching performances from opposing teams.

Brayan Bello (6-5) will get the start with a 3.04 ERA thru 80.1 innings of work. He's been very consistent this year with his performances and has allowed just eight homers while striking out 77 batters. He's 2-1 on the road and is coming off a recent win against the talented Rangers. Look for Bello to have good command in this one following the All-Star break rest.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have been an anomaly this season and it's truly hard to get a read on how they will perform on any given day. On their best days, they're hitting the ball into the gaps and playing lights-out defense from the infield. On their worst, they struggle to get anything going offensively and lack fight towards the end of games. A consistency, however, has been their pitching as they rank fourth in team ERA in the National League. Cody Bellinger has been able to wake his bat up over the last 10 games with two home runs and seven RBI. His success means a whole lot in determining whether the Cubs put up runs or not.

Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will start with his 3.04 ERA through 53.1 innings pitched. He's relieved that he's been able to limit the home run balls this year to just four, but he'd like to see his strikeout numbers improve. Typically a ground ball pitcher, Hendricks will have one of the best defensive infields in the NL behind him. The Cubs have flashed their leather all season and will have to do so again in this one of the Red Sox starting seeing the ball. Look for Hendricks to go to his curveball often in this one.

Final Red Sox-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox are hitting the ball very well and have been the better all-around team up to this point. However, they were riding a win streak into the All-Star break and it's very hard to sustain that momentum during the time off. The Cubs will have the luxury of being at home and will have gotten ample rest without having to travel. It looks like the wind will be blowing out at Wrigley, so don't be surprised if the balls carry a bit in this one. Let's take the Cubs to get a big win at home behind the pitching of Kyle Hendricks.

Final Red Sox-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-137); OVER 9.5 (+100)