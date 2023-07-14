The Boston Red Sox have an interesting decision to make heading into the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Like last season, they are at a point where they could either blow it up or continue to gun for the playoffs. While some segments of the fan base thinks that they should sell, the players certainly don't believe that that's the right course of action. Exhibit A: closer Kenley Jansen. The former Dodgers closer doesn't want the front office to sell, per Jon Heyman.

Kenley Jansen hopes the Red Sox don’t sell. “I think we’ve got a great team. I think if we keep playing good baseball, I don’t think it’s going to be a sale.”

However, Heyman also notes that if the Red Sox sell this deadline, Jansen, along with Kike Hernandez and JD Martinez, are likely the first players to go. All three Red Sox players are older veterans that can still fetch a good price from a contending team. While Jansen has regressed lightly from his last stint with the Braves, he's still a capable closer in the right circumstances.

The Red Sox' playoff is fascinating, to say the least. At 48-43, their record should at least guarantee them a Wild Card spot in most years. However, almost all of their division rivals have been outperforming them. There's only a small gap between Boston and the sixth-seeded Astros (yes, you read that right), so going for a playoff spot isn't too far-fetched.

Whether they have the tools to make a deep postseason run, though, is a different question. The American League is full of juggernauts right now, with the Rays currently at the top of the pecking order. If the Red Sox decide to buy at the trade deadline, they need to make sure they'll address their biggest roster flaws ahead of the playoffs.