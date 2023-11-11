Justin Turner expressed his desire for a Red Sox reunion despite just turning down his player option last week.

Justin Turner decided to turn down his $13.4 million player option from the Boston Red Sox for the 2024 season, making him a free agent this winter. But, that doesn't mean the veteran third baseman isn't interested in being back in Beantown.

Turner, who signed with the Sox in January, expressed his desire to sign a longer-term deal with the organization. If not, Turner knows he'll find a home elsewhere. Via Chris Cotillo:

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen. Obviously, (Breslow) has got to do what’s best for the organization. Hopefully, I’m part of that. If not, I’ll hopefully land on my feet somewhere else and maybe get to know another city,” said Justin Turner.

Turner also said he sat down with Craig Breslow for more than one hour at Fenway and discussed what the future could hold. Turner is 38 now and likely won't get a huge contract from any team, but he did reveal that numerous ball clubs have been reaching out so far in free agency.

The former Los Angeles Dodger hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 RBI for the Red Sox in 23′ and played a plethora of positions other than third, including first base and second base. In fact, most of his time in the field came at first since Rafael Devers is the everyday third baseman in Boston.

Bringing back a guy who has playoff experience and can still rake like Justin Turner would certainly make sense and fans certainly loved him. That being said, the Red Sox often make odd decisions, so we'll see what happens.

Regardless, the door is certainly open to return in 24′. Turner has made his stance clear.