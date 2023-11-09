Boston Red Sox president Craig Breslow gave some interesting comments on Alex Verdugo and his future with the team.

Going back to the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was floated in trade rumors, and despite the transition from Chaim Bloom to Craig Breslow, there has been more rumors surrounding the outfielder as a result of Breslow's comments regarding him.

“We have had some conversations with him,” Craig Breslow said, via Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “It feels like he's committed to performing the best he possibly can. Obviously, he's a guy other teams have reached out on just given the situation. I don't think we're in a position to commit anything. We have to look at every opportunity, every interaction with another club or an agent as a chance to make our team better. Where that lands, we'll see.”

Alex Verdugo, who was a key part of the trade that sent Mookie Betts from the Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers, is entering his last year of arbitration before entering free agency after the 2024 season. Verdugo has been mentioned with the New York Yankees, ahead of the trade deadline and as recently as this week.

The Yankees are said to be interested in Verdugo, while the Red Sox have been mentioned as suitors for second baseman Gleyber Torres, who is also entering his last year of arbitration before becoming a free agent.

The Red Sox have a need for a second baseman, while the Yankees have a need for a left-handed hitting outfielder. A swap of Verdugo and Gleyber Torres would make sense. It remains to be seen how realistic a trade between the AL East rivals actually is.