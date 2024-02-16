Pedro Martinez has been working with Boston's pitching staff lately.

The Boston Red Sox are coming off of an uncharacteristically bad season that saw them finish in last place in the AL East with 78 wins to their collective names. The team is hoping for an improvement in its pitching staff this season and Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez is attempting to lead the way.

Recently the Sox got a three-word Kenley Jansen take on the team's playoff hopes after a postseason-less 2023 campaign. The Red Sox made a sneaky, under-the-radar move in signing a former Tigers All-Star to a two-year deal.

Now that the table is being set for a better 2024, Red Sox fans can sit back and enjoy spring training as Manager Alex Cora's team prepares to take on a loaded AL East in 2024.

Martinez Helping Red Sox Pitchers

Martinez worked with Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello this offseason multiple times according to a report from MLB.com.