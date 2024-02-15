Kenley Jansen still believes.

The Boston Red Sox haven't been to the playoffs in the last two seasons and aren't looking like a lock to end the postseason drought in 2024. However, closer Kenley Jansen isn't one to run out of optimism in his team despite a relatively quiet offseason.

When asked for his thoughts on the Red Sox's chances to make the playoffs, the veteran reliever said, “You never know,” (h/t Christopher Smith of MassLive).

The Red Sox have yet to make a big splash or make a huge trade in the offseason like the other popular clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the New York Yankees, who pulled off a trade to acquire Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. But there is still hope for Boston, which finished each of the last two seasons dead last in the American League East division.

Jensen, who won a World Series ring with the Dodgers back in 2020 and pitched for the Atlanta Braves before arriving in Beantown, has been among those rumored as a trade candidate in the offseason, but so far, he's still under the control of Boston; the team signed him to a two-year deal worth $32 million back in 2022. In 2023, his first year with the Red Sox, Jansen posted a 3.63 ERA and collected 29 saves across 51 appearances (44.2 innings).

At 36 years old, Jansen still feels he can deliver the goods for the Red Sox, who will not see him in action during the first week of Spring Training because of a lat issue.