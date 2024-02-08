The Red Sox add a former All-Star in free agency.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed 2016 American League Rookie of the Year winner and 2017 AL All-Star Michael Fulmer to a two-year minor-league contract, per Christopher Smith of masslive.com. Fulmer will make $1.5 million in 2024 and 2025 if he makes the big league roster.

Fulmer clearly displayed signs of promise early in his career as a starting pitcher with the Detroit Tigers. However, he started to become a full-time reliever in 2021 and even recorded 14 saves and a 2.97 ERA out of the Tigers bullpen that season.

Fulmer continued to pitch well in 2022 despite being traded from the Tigers to the Minnesota Twins during the season. He spent 2023 with the Chicago Cubs, but pitched to a lackluster 4.42 ERA. He underwent elbow surgery during the offseason, leaving his free agency in question.

The upside is difficult to refute, though. Fulmer was quietly one of baseball's more consistent relievers in 2021 and 2022. Sure, his 2023 season wasn't ideal. But he's still in his early 30s and could end up playing a big role for Boston down the road.

Red Sox's 2024 outlook

The Red Sox have made a few moves this offseason, but Boston still has a lot of uncertainty heading into 2024. Competing in the American League East is going to be quite difficult, especially with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles both trading for superstars this offseason.

Nevertheless, Boston can still make moves ahead of Opening Day. Perhaps they will sign a star in free agency or make a trade for an impact player.

With all of that being said, Boston's Michael Fulmer signing should not be overlooked. He could bounce back with the Red Sox.