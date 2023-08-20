Amid a shocking free fall, the last thing the last-place New York Yankees needed right now was to be a punching bag for a utility infielder. Well, Boston Red Sox second baseman Luis Urias, who might as well have been Manny Ramirez his last couple outings, indeed bombarded the Bronx Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old from Mexico hit a back-breaking grand slam off ace Gerrit Cole in the second inning of what would be an 8-1 win, an encore after the grand salami he blasted in his last game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Urias is the first player since 1901 to accomplish such a feat in back-to-back games from the ninth spot in the batting order, according to OptaSTATS. It was not that long ago when many fans were wallowing after finding out that the former Milwaukee Brewers player would be Boston's top trade deadline acquisition. Now, he is making absurd MLB history.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

That does not exactly take the organization off the hook. It still remains to be seen if more reinforcements were needed to push the Sox into October. Though, Urias is fitting in nicely through nine games. Although this uncommon burst of power is unlikely to last, he is earning himself a regular role on the club.

His homer quickly made the rivalry clash a runaway and helped deliver the Yankees their seventh-consecutive loss. Boston, true to form, is starting to heat up again following a recent slump. It trails the Seattle Mariners by two-and-a-half games and is two behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild card slot.

Gritty, unheralded “role players” can be the lifeblood of a big playoff run. In a Red Sox season that is near impossible to pinpoint, perhaps Luis Urias' history-making power bonanza is not all that crazy. The Yankees probably feel a bit differently, though.