Boston Red Sox fans were subject to a whirlwind of emotions in a matter of seconds on Saturday.

With Connor Wong at the plate in the bottom of the 9th, the Red Sox trailed the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4. Wong smashed a 1-0 delivery to deep left-center field with a runner on second base. Off the bat, it appeared that the ball might sail over the Green Monster in left field and give Boston a walk-off victory. At the very least, Boston hoped it would hit off the wall and allow the runner, Reese McGuire, to score from second base.

Instead, the Blue Jays centerfielder made a leaping catch at the base of the wall to rob Wong and the Red Sox. However, McGuire had already rounded third base. He was ultimately doubled up at second and the Blue Jays won the contest.

Reese McGuire thought the Red Sox won but instead it’s a game-ending double play. Yikes pic.twitter.com/PsEe8tkl63 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was reportedly “enraged” after the devastating defeat at the hands of Toronto, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“An enraged Alex Cora says Verdugo wasn’t available due to a ‘manager’s decision.' ‘We took a step back as a team today.' Called it one of the ‘worst days' he has had since taking over in 2018,” Cotillo shared on Twitter.

Yikes. The Red Sox are now in last place in the American League East. Boston's playoff hopes are still intact, but there is cause for concern. McGuire's base running blunder is simply something that cannot happen when you are fighting to climb the standings.

The Red Sox will try to bounce back on Sunday versus the Blue Jays.