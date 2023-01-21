The Boston Red Sox have had a rocky offseason to say the least. They did manage to sign Rafael Devers to a long-term extension after months of negotiations, but right after the news of Devers’ extension broke, reports surfaced that Trevor Story was set to miss a long period of the 2023 season due to an elbow injury, immediately deflating all of Red Sox nation.

Story was viewed as the immediate replacement for Xander Bogaerts at shortstop after Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres in free agency. But he now will undergo a brace surgery on his elbow, and could miss the entire 2023 season. Story’s status for the upcoming season is definitely murky, but he provided some optimism by saying that he believes he will play at some point for the Sox in 2023.

Via Pete Abraham:

“Story said his elbow felt fine through November and much of December. Started ramping up and felt something. Ended being a partial tear, which allowed for the brace surgery as opposed to Tommy John.”

Via Pete Abraham:

“Story believes he will play this season.”

This is certainly good news for Trevor Story and the Red Sox, but he still remains without a timetable to return from this mysterious elbow injury. Story didn’t have a great debut season for Boston in 2022, but considering how they have lost Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez this offseason, they need him now more than ever. And if Story does end up being able to return to the field, the Red Sox could be able to make some noise in 2023 after all.