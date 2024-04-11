The Boston Red Sox have improved greatly on last season's last place finish in a stacked American League East, 12 games into the season so far. The Red Sox have a 7-5 record and are making fans reconsider their feelings on Manager Alex Cora.
Now, the health of third baseman Rafael Devers is in focus with Devers battling a shoulder injury and Cora sharing an important update.
The news came at a time when five possible Trevor Story injury replacements were revealed. Story's shoulder injury diagnosis has been set at six months according to the latest medical intel.
Devers' update was shared by reporter Chris Cotillo on Twitter, and it is shedding light on where the Sox infielder is currently at in his recovery.
Devers Injury Update From Cora
According to Cora, the Red Sox organization is hoping that Devers does not end up on the injured list. He is encouraging his third baseman to take a reprieve of rest for the time being.
Rafael Devers is still battling his shoulder issue. Does he need go to go on IL?
Cora: Hopefully not. Let’s see how it goes. But it’s too early to be grinding. That’s how I see it. He’s too important for us for him to be grinding with his swing and making it worse."
— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 11, 2024
Devers has hit just .184 this season, although he has blasted two home runs and knocked in three runners at the plate for Cora's team.
Cora said that his infielder might get some time off to rest up and return to better health.
More Cora: "If he needs one (day), two, three or if it’s an IL stint, then so be it. We have to take care of this."
— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 11, 2024
Red Sox Offensive Production Minus Devers
The Red Sox are getting offensive production from several key players outside of Devers including Tyler O'Neill and Triston Casas. O'Neill is hitting .343 so far on the season with six home runs and seven RBI. Casas is hitting .267 with two home runs. Left fielder Jarren Duran is second on the team with a .327 batting average and one home run so far on the season.
The Red Sox lineup ranks 18th in the Majors in hitting so far going by batting averaging with an average of just .235 so far on the season. Devers' early season injury and struggles at the plate are part and parcel of the team's difficulties so far this season, aside from the final scoreboard, and could spell trouble if things don't improve soon.
Pitching-wise, the Red Sox are first in the Majors with a collective team ERA of 2.08. Red Sox pitchers also have 124 strikeouts so far, third behind the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers out of the National League.