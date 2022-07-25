Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was officially inducted to the MLB Hall of Fame yesterday. His induction ceremony drew a large crowd with plenty of Red Sox fans in attendance. Another Red Sox legend, Manny Ramirez, sent a heartfelt message to Ortiz following Ortiz' induction, per Hector Gomez.

“I want to congratulate David Ortiz for being inducted into the Hall of Fame. David is a Dominican pride. David, I love you, thank you for the good advices that you and Pedro (Martinez) gave me. I hope you enjoy this achievement just as Dominicans are enjoying it.”

Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz were vital pieces to the puzzle during Boston's 2004 World Series championship that snapped their championship drought. Prior to 2004, the Red Sox had not won a World Series since 1918. Many referred to their drought as the “Curse of the Bambino,” which is in reference to Babe Ruth being traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees.

Ortiz spent the majority of his career in a Red Sox uniform. He is remembered as arguably the greatest designated hitter to ever play the game. He made sure to give a special shout-out to the city of Boston in his Hall of Fame speech.

“I will always be Boston, and I will always be there for you Boston.”

David Ortiz also revealed what he remembers when he thinks about Boston.

“When I think about Boston, I think about the last game that I played, standing on the field at Fenway Park. It felt like the whole city of New England, and each one, and every one of you, was surrounding me and was showing me all your love.”