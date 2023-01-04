By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Rafael Devers is going to be a Boston Red Sox for a very long time. Only a day after Devers put pen on paper for a 1-year $17.5 million deal with the Red Sox, Devers and Boston have an agreement in place that will earn him $331 million over an 11-year course. Once the contract is signed, it will eclipse the 10-year, $300 million deal that Manny Machado inked with the San Diego Padres back in 2019 and will become the largest contract in franchise history — by miles, per ESPN Stats & Info.

If the deal is finished, it would be the richest contract in Red Sox history by $114M. The reported $331M deal is the largest for a 3B in MLB history. It would be the 4th $300M contract signed this offseason, the most in a single offseason in MLB history.

With Rafael Devers essentially agreeing to become a Red Sox for life, Boston at least has done one move right in an offseason that has already seen them lose Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez. That’s not to mention Christian Vasquez getting traded in the middle of the 2022 MLB season and Nathan Eovaldi leaving for greener pastures.

Now that the Red Sox are finally over the Rafael Devers situation, they can turn their focus on other top priorities in their agenda ahead of the 2023 MLB season. The Red Sox are coming off a letdown campaign, finishing last in the American League East division with just a 78-84 record a year after making it to the American League Championship Series.