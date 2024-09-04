After the Boston Red Sox stretched their losing streak to four straight, 10 of its last 13 outings, third baseman Rafael Devers stared into space. Boston lost 7-2 to the New York Mets on Tuesday, as New York took the first two of a three-game series at Citi Field.

After the game, Devers sat with a bat in front of his locker and stared straight for 40 minutes, according to Masslive.com’s Christopher Smith.

“The media relations staff told him that reporters wanted to talk with him,” Smith said. “[Devers] had everyone wait around for more than an hour, then left without speaking at 10:55 p.m. after he showered and dressed.”

The Red Sox are now 4.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final spot in the AL Wild Card race, and their offense is struggling at the worst time. Boston has scored five runs in its last 36 innings amidst the Red Sox’s six-game road trip, which has triggered Red Sox manager Alex Cora to change his batting order.

Alex Cora shuffles Rafael Devers in batting order amidst slump

Rafael Devers’ hitting woes continued in Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Mets. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, bringing him down to 1-for-21 on Boston’s six-game road trip.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the team’s offensive struggles by shaking the top of his batting order for multiple games against the Mets. Red Sox second baseman Rob Refsnyder was the leadoff hitter over outfielder Jarren Duran on Tuesday. Cora will continue shuffling the lineup to get guys going, including changes for Devers for Wednesday's game.

“Rafy’s hitting second,” Cora said, per Masslive.com.

Devers, who typically bats cleanup for Boston, will hit second in the Red Sox’s last game of their six-game road trip to spark the All-Star infielder’s offense. Cora believes Devers, who’s been dealing with chronic shoulder soreness all season, will bounce back from his slump.

“It’s difficult but we’ve been through this path before,” Cora said. “He played hurt in ’21, and we made it all the way to the ALCS. He’s not getting worse. Obviously, it’s limiting his repetitions in the cage, batting practice, and so on. To put in the work mechanically, it’s not the same as if you’re 100% but he’ll find a way. He’ll find a way.”

Devers has a .279 batting average, 28 homers, and 80 RBIs on the season. The Red Sox also recalled Enmanuel Valdez and Chase Shugart from their farm system. Anything to snap Boston’s slump of late, as it is losing its grip on a chance of reaching the postseason.