The Boston Red Sox have released a statement following the news that former pitcher Tim Wakefield was diagnosed with brain cancer. The news came from the mouth of former Red Sox pitcher and teammate of Wakefield’s Curt Schilling, who broke the news without the permission of Wakefield or his wife Stacy.

In their statement, the Red Sox condemned Schilling's actions without naming him and showed their support for the Wakefield family.

“We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission. Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Schilling and Wakefield were teammates with the Red Sox for four seasons, helping Boston win two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. Though not the greatest of friends, Schilling indicated that he and Wakefield talked on occasion and hinted at a cordial relationship between the two since their playing days.

It's unfortunate that all of this had to happen, from the diagnosis itself to Schilling revealing it and the Red Sox statement. Though this is certainly not the first time Curt Schilling has been caught up in a controversy, as a cancer survivor you'd think he'd be a little more empathetic to Tim Wakefield regarding this manner.