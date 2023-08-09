Giveaways are nothing new to the MLB. They are used as memorabilia for players that may come in shirts and even bobbleheads. These are usually reserved for legends in the team that racked up a lot of revenue. Although, fan-favorite athletes may also get them like former Boston Red Sox Kike Hernandez. Boston is still pushing through by giving their fans his bobblehead during the Kansas City Royals matchup. This was all after his Los Angeles Dodgers trade two weeks ago.

The first 7,500 fans to enter the Red Sox's Fenway Park will receive a Kike Hernandez figure. An amazing message is inscribed in the box. Moreover, a farewell note was placed on the side of the packaging. This was to thank Boston fans after his trade to the Dodgers, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“Thank you to the organization, to the fans, to the city – you will always represent some of the most memorable meaningful years of my life. Calling Fenway home was and will always be a privilege that I never took for granted,” the inscription letter read.

It features all of his features. Instead of wearing Red Sox gear, the bobblehead dons his World Baseball Classic hat from Puerto Rico. This is a gift for fans that will last a lifetime despite how many more MLB teams Hernandez ends up in.

He may have been traded for two relievers at the peak of the MLB trade deadline. But, his mark will always stay with Boston. This bobblehead just immortalized him in fans' homes. Will you be one of the first ones to cop them in the Royals game?