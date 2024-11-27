The Boston Red Sox are expected to be one of the most active teams in the trade market this offseason. It has already been reported that they are interested in Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

With one of the top farm systems in baseball, proven young Major League-level talent and an aggressive front office, no one should be considered off-limits for the Red Sox.

While the Red Sox's prospects are talented, all of their top prospects are position players. They desperately need to find a way to bring in some more starting pitching talent. While Crochet could be a great option, he only has two more years of control and has only completed one full season as a starting pitcher. There are serious concerns about his durability or his ability to pitch deep into games.

One place the Red Sox should look to for a young, controllable starting pitcher: the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Trade proposal: Boston Red Sox trade shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 7 prospect), outfield prospect Braden Montgomery (No. 54) and outfielder Wilyer Abreu to the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Jared Jones

At 23 years old, Jared Jones is one of the absolute best young pitchers in baseball. During his rookie season in 2024, Jones started 22 games for the Pirates and had a 6-8 record with a 4.14 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings.

Jones primarily relied on a fastball that averaged 97.3 mph and can reach 100 mph and a wipeout slider that had a 37.3% whiff rate per Baseball Savant, along with a less-frequently used curveball and changeup in 2024.

Jones got off to an incredible start to the year, going 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA before the All-Star break. But, his production tailed off in the second half. Because of those struggles, despite the promise he showed in the first half, his age and Jones' five years of team control, the Pirates could consider moving him for a significant haul.

The Pirates also have a significant amount of organization depth at the starting pitcher position in the minor leagues with players like 22-year-old Bubba Chandler (MLB No. 15), 25-year-old Braxton Ashcraft (No. 85) and 23-year-old Thomas Harrington (No. 91).

While the Red Sox rotation was much improved during the 2024 season, there is not a clear No. 1 option. Based on his performance last season, Jones would likely already be the Red Sox No. 2 starter behind Tanner Houck. But, it is not difficult to imagine Jones quickly developing into a perennial All-Star.

By all accounts, Jones is one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball and is expected to form a dynamic one-two punch with reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes at the top of. the Pirates rotation. But, his second half struggles along with the pitching prospects behind him in the Pirates organization could make him expendable at the right price, which is where the Red Sox come in with an offer no other team in baseball would be able to match.

Why the Pittsburgh Pirates would accept the Boston Red Sox's trade

The Pirates' offense struggled during the 2024 season. They had the fifth-lowest OPS, sixth-fewest total bases and home runs and the seventh-fewest runs scored. With a once-in-a-generation type talent like Skenes leading their rotation, the Pirates need to do everything they can to surround him with an offense that will provide some more run support.

One position that has suddenly opened up for the Pirates is shortstop. After Oneil Cruz continued to struggle defensive at shortsop, the Pirates made the decision to move him to center field. While they do hav a few potential options in their system in 18-year-old Konnor Griffin (No. 50) and 22-year-old Termarr Johnson (No. 75), Griffin is still at least a few years away from the Major Leagues and projects more as an outfielder while Johnson can easily shift over to second base.

22-year-old Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer (No. 7) is the second-best shortstop prospect in all of baseball is a gifted offensive talent and would immediately be in consideration to be the Pirates' Opening Day shortstop. It is rare that a prospect as highly-touted as Mayer is available on the trade market, but the Red Sox desperately need pitching and should be willing to part with him for the right player, like Jones.

The other main piece of the deal, outfielder Wilyer Abreu, showed that he is already a high-quality Major League player during his rookie season in 2024. The 25-year-old slashed .253/.322/.459 with 15 home runs in 132 games for the Red Sox and won a Gold Glove in right field. Abreu would immediately slot into the starting right field role for the Pirates and could grow into a valuable middle-of-the-order bat.

While Mayer and Abreu are each very valuable, the Pirates would likely ask for at least one more piece for a player like Jones. 21-year-old outfield prospect Braden Montgomery (No. 54) is an option here, but other players like starting pitcher Kutter Crawford, infielder David Hamilton or lower-level pitching prospects David Sandlin and Richard Fitts could also be appealing inclusions in this potential trade.