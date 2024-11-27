Will we see another star left-handed hurler pitch for the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox? The Red Sox are being linked to White Sox star Garrett Crochet just one offseason after trading Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves.

Sale began his career in Chicago with the White Sox. However, he ended up in Boston after seven seasons in Chicago. Crochet, meanwhile, has pitched four years with the White Sox. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Crochet, a 2024 All-Star, may be a trade candidate for the Red Sox.

“Garrett Crochet, trade wise… pay really close attention to the Boston Red Sox,” Morosi said on MLB Network.

The Red Sox finished with a mediocre 81-81 record in 2024. Boston expects to win, so they are looking to add upgrades this offseason. The Red Sox have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Juan Soto in MLB free agency. Boston has also been linked to free agent starting pitcher Max Fried.

They could always turn to the trade market, though, where Crochet remains available. The White Sox are fresh off a forgettable season to say the least. They were just 41-121, and it is clear that Chicago must continue their rebuild. They are not anywhere close to winning.

Crochet has two years of team control remaining on his current deal. He is also only 25 years old. An already established star, Crochet is going to receive a massive return package if a trade comes to fruition.

With that being said, the White Sox do not have to trade him this offseason. They could wait until the 2025 trade deadline or even next offseason. Dealing him away now, though, would allow Chicago to capitalize on his immense value.

Will the Red Sox end up acquiring Crochet? It remains to be seen, but it appears to be a legitimate possibility.