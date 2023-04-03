Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

While the Boston Red Sox get their season underway, Trevor Story is slowly but surely getting back to basics in his rehab. The star shortstop has dealt with an elbow injury for several months now and is expected to miss a significant chunk of the season. His spirits.

Story is feeling good with his rehab as he continues to field ground balls, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. He’s surprised that he’s at this stage and feeling as good as he does, which is surely music to the Red Sox’s ears.

“I know myself and I know I’m going to do everything I can, so in that aspect (I’m not surprised),” Trevor Story said, via The Athletic. “But I did just have surgery nine weeks ago and I can say I’m very happy with where I’m at, so I am surprised at how good I’m feeling. That’s just a tribute to our (medical) guys. They really have a dialed-in program for me and there’s nothing that gets lost, so I think that’s why.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kiké Hernandez is taking Story’s spot at shortstop to begin the season. With Xander Bogaerts now slugging for the San Diego Padres, getting the two-time All-Star back in the lineup. Boston got off to a great start for the 2023 season and should be even better if Story bounces back.

It will still be a while before Story returns, as he is not even practicing throws yet. Fortunately, his rehab is progressing nicely, which seems like the best the Red Sox can currently ask for.