Kutter Crawford takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox as they visit the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Marlins prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Marlina Projected Starters

Kutter Crawford vs. Valente Bellozo

Kutter Crawford (3-7) with a 3.59 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Crawford went 6.1 innings last time out, giving up five hits, two walks, and three home runs. This would lead to five runs being scored, with three earned, and Crawford taking the loss to the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Crawford has made seven starts on the road, but has been better on the road than at home. He is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA and a .213 opponent batting average.

Valente Bellozo (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and 0.40 WHIP

Last Start: Bellozo went five innings last time, giving up just two hits and striking out two. He took the no-decision as the Marlins lost to the Royals 5-1.

2024 Home Splits: Bellozo has made just one start this year, and it was on the road.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Marlins Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -176

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: NESN/BSFL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting seventh in batting average, and ninth in on-base percentage. And seventh in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way this year. He is hitting .286 on the year with a .368 on-base percentage. Devers has 18 home runs, 16 doubles, and 45 RBIs. He has also scored 49 times. Joining him in driving in runs this year is Ceddanne Rafaela. He is hitting .240 with a .268 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs and 41 RBIs, plus has stolen ten bases and scored 39 times. Jarren Duran rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .350 on-base percentage. He has 23 doubles, 10 triples, and nine home runs. This has led to 39 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 57 times.

Rafael Devers comes into the game swinging the hot bat. He is hitting .444 over the last five games, with four home runs and six RBIs. He has also scored six times in the last week. Joining him in driving in runs this week is Jarren Duran. He is hitting up .286 with a .318 on-base percentage. He has two home runs with three RBIs and four runs scored. Also hitting well in the last week is Masataka Yoshida. He is hitting .375 over the last week, with two doubles and a walk. Still, he has just one RBI and has not scored a run in the last week.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 23rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Bryan De La Cruz has led this team at the plate this year. He is hitting .242 with a .289 o base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 40 RBIs this year while scoring 38 times. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm has been solid this year as well. Chisholm is hitting .259 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 39 RBIS on the year. Chisholm has also stolen 14 passes and scored 36 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year with Josh Bell. He is hitting .242 on the year with eight home runs and 35 RBIS. He has scored 30 times this year.

Bryan De La Cruz has been driving in the most runs in the last week. He is hitting .172 in the last week,m but has a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Rivera has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two RBIs and a run scored in limited at-bats. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Nick Gordon. Gordon is hitting .333 in the last week with three runs scored. He has also stolen a base, hit two doubles, and driven in a run.

Current members of the Marlins have just nine career at-bats against Kutter Crawford. They have two hits and a walk with three RBIs. Josh Bell is 1-3 with an RBI, while Nick Gordon is 1-2 with two RBIs.

Final Red Sox-Marlins Prediction & Pick

While the Marlins have not been good this year, if Valente Bellozo can pitch like he did last time out, the Marlins can stay in the game. The issue will come late in the game. The Red Sox have been solid in late-game situations and the Marlins will not score enough to build a lead large enough to avoid the collapse. Take the Red Sox in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Red Sox-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-104)