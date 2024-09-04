ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tanner Houck heads to the mound for the Boston Red Sox as they face the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Mets prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Mets Projected Starters

Tanner Houck vs. Tylor Megill

Tanney Houck (8-9) with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Houck went six innings last time out, giving up three hits and two walks. He would not surrender a run, but take the no-decision against the Tigers as the Red Sox won in ten innings

2024 Road Splits: Houck is 4-3 on the road in 12 starts with a 2.93 ERA and a .228 opponent batting average.

Tylor Megill (3-5) with a 4.82 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Megill made his first start in a month last time out. He went 5.1 innings, giving up five hits and a walk. He would surrender just one run and take the win over the White Sox.

2024 Home Splits: In six home starts and seven appearances, Megill is 1-3 with a 3.97 ERA and a .227 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Mets Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -112

New York Mets: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: NESN/SNY

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are eight in runs scored, fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .294 this year with a .360 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 80 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 81 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .294 on the year with a .352 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 71 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 96 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .255 on the year with a .284 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 14 home runs and 63 RBIs while scoring 66 times. Further, he has stolen 17 bases this year.

Jarren Duran has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .321 in the last week with a .345 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Wilyer Abreu has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .316 with three RBIs and a run scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Romy Gonzalez. He is hitting .294 this week, but does not have an RBI and has scored twice. The Red Sox are hitting just .192 in the last week with six home runs and 19 runs scored in seven games.

Only one member of the Mets has at-bats against Tylor Megill. Tyler O'Neill is one for two with a double and two RBIs.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are 11th in run scored in the majors while sitting 12th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. Francisco Lindor has led the way this year. He is hitting .271 with a .342 on-base percentage this year. He has 29 home runs, 81 RBIs and 95 runs scored. Lindor has also stolen 25 bases. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso is driving in runs. He is hitting .240 with a .324 on-base percentage. Alonso has 30 home runs, 76 RBIs, and has scored 78 runs this year. Rounding out the best bats this year is Brandon Nimmo. He is hitting .231 with a .342 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 73 runs scored this year. He has also stolen 12 bases.

Pete Alonso has been the top bat in driving in runs in the last week. He is hitting just .143 in the last week, but has three home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored this week. Jesse Winker has been great in the last week. He is hitting .421 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Francisco Lindor. Lindor is hitting .321 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and six runs scored. The Mets have hit .266 in the last week with eight home runs and 32 runs scored in seven games.

The Mets have just ten career at-bats against Tanner Houck with just one hit. Starling Marte is 0-2 while Luis Torrens is 0-4. Jesse Winker has the only hit, going 1-4.

Final Red Sox-Mets Prediction & Pick

It has been a struggle for Tanner Houck as of late. In August, he was 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA. The Red Sox went just 1-5 in those games. Still, Houck is ninth in the majors in ERA while sitting 28th in WHIP. Tylor Megill looked good in his last start after missing a month of the year. The Mets have been the better offense as of late, and that will be the difference in this one.

Final Red Sox-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-104)