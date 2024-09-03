After the Golden State Warriors gave him a one-year, $62.6-million extension, Stephen Curry took time to catch some MLB action as the New York Mets played the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. The four-time NBA champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist's appearance also sparked fan reactions online. It's not uncommon for athletes to watch other sports, and Curry could probably use a breather before training camp starts in September.

The official MLB account shared a photo of Curry at the game on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Look at Curry man… so inspirational.”

The Warriors star goes out to the ball game

While the post was mainly about Curry, other commenters took the chance to dunk on the Mets.

User @TomAwesome86 replied to this post from ClutchPoints by saying, “[San Francisco] Giants are so boring he's watching the Mets now. Thanks Farhan [Zaidi].”

Many other posters replied to this post by Jomboy Media, captioned, “Steph Curry is treating himself to some Mets baseball tonight.”

“Not sure that's a treat for anyone,” replied user @MaxBetBros.

Another user @VolpeEnthusiast concurred, saying, “‘Treating himself to Mets baseball' is a hilarious sentence.”

Meanwhile, another poster with the handle @BaldPoetWarlord revealed Curry's true baseball allegiance. He wrote, “No he's not. He's a Red Sox fan. That is why he's there.”

Still, the user @omsportsburner also replied under the original MLB post, “out of all the teams you chose to watch the mets lmao.”

Finally, could there be a world where the Warriors trade Curry to the New York Knicks? User @NosajF518 would like to think so, saying, “CURRY TO KNICKS CONFIRMED.”

What's next in the Bay?

Now, if you were a certain flavor of Warriors fan, you might think that Stephen Curry catching some MLB action via the Red Sox and the Mets is a distraction from what's happening in his home team. After all, the team let Klay Thompson walk to the Dallas Mavericks, a conference rival, and the front office failed to land either Lauri Markkanen or Paul George via trade or free agency.

Both trades fell apart because the Warriors didn't want to let go of young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, seemingly believing that both players will blossom into legitimate two-way stars under Steve Kerr.

Still, the team did add Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson and Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Buddy Hield in significant deals in the offseason.

However, the organization's failure to add immediate contributors in Markkanen and George seems to contradict Curry's own timeline. George, for example, would have boosted their play on both sides of the ball just by sharing the floor with Steph and Draymond Green.

The best shooter in the world is already 36 years old, and waiting for young players to reach their peaks seems counterintuitive to Curry saying he wants to win now. Are the Warriors simply being prudent or are they treading water until their star decides to join LeBron James?