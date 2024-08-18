ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox will finish their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Camden Yards. We're live from Baltimore, sharing our MLB odds series and making a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Orioles Projected Starters

Kutter Crawford vs. Albert Suarez

Kutter Crawford (8-9) with a 4.21 ERA

Last Start: Crawford went 5 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing four earned runs, three hits, striking out four, and walking one in a win over the Texas Rangers.

2024 Road Splits: Crawford has been slightly better on the road, going 4-4 with a 4.12 ERA over 12 starts away from Fenway Park.

Albert Suarez (5-4) with a 3.39 ERA

Last Start: Suarez dominated in his last outing but had no run support, hurling 6 2/3 shutout innings, striking out five, and walking one in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 Home Splits: Suarez has been better at home, going 2-1 with a 2.72 ERA over 10 starts at Camden Yards.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +120

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

TV: MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are hanging around, coming into Saturday trailing the final wildcard spot by 2 1/2 games. While they have not kept up with the Orioles and New York Yankees, they have remained competitive. But they need to beat Baltimore. It all starts with the offense.

Jarren Duran leads the majors in triples. His ability to stretch the bases is second to none, and he will attempt to lead off with another one. Rafael Devers has broken seats at Fenway Park and continued to batter the baseball. Ultimately, he is the biggest threat in this lineup. Duran and Devers can make magic at the plate. But they need help because Tyler O'Neill is out with a leg infection. Thus, others must step up to help Duran and Devers.

Crawford has not gotten past the sixth inning since July 13. After three straight quality starts, it has gone downhill. When Crawford gets past this start, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is only 26th in team ERA. Kenley Jensen has been one of the few bright spots, going 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA with 23 saves in 26 chances.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if Duran can set the tone and Devers can drive him in with others helping them. Then, they need a good outing from Crawford.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles will look to maintain their dominance over the American League. The Yankees are right there with him. This means they need to get past other teams on their schedule, like the Sox. They have some of the best hitters in the game and will look to see what they can do in this one.

Gunnar Henderson is the leadoff hitter who is having an amazing season. He came into Saturday with a batting average of .267, 31 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 96 runs. Henderson's amazing mix of power and speed makes him a deadly threat at the plate. However, he might have to do more with Adley Rutchman out for the game with back discomfort.

Anthony Santander has had a good season. Coming into Saturday, he had a batting average of .242, 36 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 74 runs. His ability to slam the baseball makes him dangerous and gives pitchers a reason to fear him. Also, Ryan Mountcastle has been solid, batting .272 with 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 51 runs. Ryan O'Hearn has been good even as a part-time player, hitting .279 with 12 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 49 runs.

Suarez has had some good moments this season and is doing everything he can to stay in the rotation. Facing the Red Sox is not easy, but he will attempt to go the distance. When Suarez finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 18th in team ERA. Craig Kimbrel is the closer but has been inconsistent, going 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 23 saves in 29 chances.

The Orioles will cover the spread if Henderson can get on base and Santander and Mountcastle can drive him in. Then, they need a good outing from Suarez.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox came into Saturday with a 55-66 mark against the run line, while the O's were 67-56. But the Sox are also 34-26 against the run line on the road, while the Orioles are just 31-32 against the run line at home. The teams split the first two games, with each team covering the spread in their respective wins. The Orioles came into Saturday with a 6-2 record against the Red Sox overall and against the run line. Therefore, we like the odds of the Orioles doing it again, especially with Suarez on the mound.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+152)