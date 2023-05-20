Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Boston Red Sox take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Padres.

The Boston Red Sox are five games over .500 at 25-20. Through 45 games, that’s a good record. It’s an even better record when one realizes that the Sox are in the brutally tough American League East, which is clearly the best division in baseball. Yet, even though 25-20 is a good record at this point in the season, the Red Sox are last in their division, pending the result of a Saturday game involving the Toronto Blue Jays, who are tied with Boston in “last” in the East. Boston and the other teams in the American League East do not have the luxury of being able to cruise through parts of their schedule. The fourth-place team in this division might win 88 to 90 games and miss the playoffs. There is very little margin for error, and that forms part of the backdrop to this series in San Diego.

Here are the Red Sox-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Padres Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-205)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Padres

TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports San Diego (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings / MLB Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Red Sox-Padres LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are red-hot right now. They have won three in a row, but more than that, they have outscored their opponents 27-8 in those three games. Rafael Devers is destroying baseballs. He is hitting the way a superstar player should. He is doing what the Red Sox want and need him to do. With Devers on fire, it’s a lot easier to trust this Boston offense and expect high-end production against non-elite starting pitchers. Joe Musgrove, the starting pitcher for San Diego in this game, has not been especially sharp this season.

Musgrove will have to perform a lot better in this game compared to previous 2023 starts if the Padres are to have a chance. San Diego has been hitting horribly with runners in scoring position. Juan Soto is 2 for 17 in his last five games. Unless something changes for the San Diego offense, the Padres are in big trouble. They’re 20-25 on the season and continue to sink in the standings.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are rolling, but they are bound to cool off, much as they did last weekend when they were swept at home by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Red Sox are a talented team, but they are an erratic one as well. They will get hot for a few games and then abruptly turn cold.

Meanwhile, the Padres — five games under .500 — are bound to play better. They can’t continue to be this awful, right? San Diego is hitting close to .100 in its last 110 plate appearances with runners in scoring position. This team has been unfathomably, improbably bad, so bad that statistical probabilities have been shattered. It would seem that San Diego will improve its performance with RISP if only because it’s becoming less and less possible to remain (or become) any worse than what the Padres have done over the past week.

Final Red Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game. The Red Sox are hot, but the Padres are bound to bust out. You really don’t want to take chances here, given the patterns involved.

Final Red Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5