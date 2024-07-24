The Boston Red Sox led by Nick Pivetta face the Cal Quantrill and the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rockies prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Rockies Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta vs. Cal Quantrill

Nick Pivetta (4-6) with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Last Start: Pivetta went six innings in his last start, giving up just two hits and one walk. Still, he took the no-decision as the Red Sox lost to the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Pivetta has made eight road starts this year, going 3-2 with a 2.58 ERA and a .207 opponent batting average.

Cal Quantrill (6-7) with a 4.15 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP.

Last Start: Quantill went six innings in his last start, giving up five hits and two walks. He would surrender three runs, but take the no-decision as the Rockies beat the Giants.

2024 Home Splits: In nine starts at home this year, Quantrill is 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and a .251 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rockies Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -162

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 10.5 (-124)

Under: 10.5 (+102)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: NESN/COLR

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting fourth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers leads the way this year. He is hitting .284 on the year with a .367 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs and 62 RBIS while scoring 62 times this year. Ceddanne Rafaela has also been solid this year. He is hitting .252 on the year with a .279 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 11 home runs and 53 RBIS while scoring 48 times. He has also stolen 13 bases this year. Jarren Duran rounds out the top bats of the year. Duran is hitting .288 this year with a .347 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 48 RBIs. Duran has stolen 22 bases while scoring 69 times this year.

Jaren Duran has also been solid since the All-Star break. Duran is hitting .389 since the break with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, and seven RBIs. He has also scored seven times. Tyler O'Neill has also been solid since the break. He is hitting .444 since the break with two home runs and four RBIs. He has scored three times. Rounding out the top bats since the All-Star break is Ceddanne Rafaela. He is hitting .375 with two stolen bases and three runs scored. He has also driven in a run.

Current members of the Red Sox have 29 career at-bats against Cal Quantrill. Jarren Duran has the most experience, but he is 0-10 with four strikeouts. Rafael Devers has the most success. HE is three for eight with a double, a home run, an RBI, and a walk.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Ezequiel Tovar has been great for the Rockies htis yer. He is hitting .280 on the year with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs. Further, he has stolen four bases and scored 50 times. Brenton Doyle has also been solid this year. He is hitting .279 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. Doyle has 16 home runs and 46 RBIs while scoring 57 times. Doyle has also stolen 20 bases this year. Ryan McMahon rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .270 with a .356 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 45 RBIS, and 49 runs scored.

Ezequiel Tovar has also been great since the All-Star break. He is hitting .438 since the break with two home runs and five RBIs. He has scored four times. Jake Cave is also hitting well as of late. Since the break, he has been hitting .286 with a .375 on-base percentage. He has a home run and four RBIs while scoring four times. Brenton Doyle is also hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run and four RBIS while scoring twice in the last week.

The current Rockies have just 17 career at-bats against Nick Pivetta. Elias Diaz has been solid against Pivetta. He has three hits in four at-bats with a home run and three RBIs. Jake Cave also has an RBI against Pivetta, going one for four against him. Charlie Blackmon has the most experience, going two for seven with a walk against Pivetta.

Final Red Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick

While the Red Sox have the better offense overall, the Rockies have been hitting well as of late. Both pitchers have been prone to give up hits and runs, and with both offensive units hitting well, there should be plenty of runs. Take the over in this one.

Final Red Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Over 10.5 (-124)