The Boston Red Sox (39-35) visit the Minnesota Twins (36-38) for the third of their four-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Red Sox jumped out to an early 2-0 series lead after their 10-4 win yesterday. With the win, Boston now holds a 4-1 lead in the season series. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Twins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Red Sox-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Twins Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+160)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Twins

TV: NESN, Bally Sports

Stream: ESPN+, MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston looked dead in the water following a rough month of May and the beginning of June. Despite a strong start to the season, the Red Sox sat in last place in arguably the best division in baseball. That said, they've looked much better of late – winning six straight games including a three-game sweep of the Yankees. While their pitching staff has been up and down, they feature one of the best offenses in baseball. After putting up 19 runs in the first two games of this series, the Red Sox now ranks sixth with 5.2 runs per game. With arguably their hottest pitcher on the bump, Boston likely just needs a serviceable night from their offense if they want to cover as road favorites.

Righty Garrett Whitlock (4-2) makes his eighth start of the season for the Red Sox tonight. The 27-year-old has oozed talent throughout his first two seasons but this is his first year strictly as a starter. It got off to a rocky start which culminated in a stint on the IL. However, Whitlock has looked sharp since returning – going 3-0 while allowing just eight runs in 23 innings of work. He allowed two or fewer in three of those four starts and has seen his strikeout total increase in each subsequent outing. The arrow is definitively pointing up for the 27-year-old and he now gets a juicy matchup with a Twins offense that hasn't surpassed four runs in a game for over a week. With Minnesota striking out at the highest rate in the bigs, count on Whitlock to deliver for Boston tonight.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota continues to struggle as they've now lost three straight and sit two games under .500 for the year. In any other division, they would find themselves at the very least in third – if not further down. However, the Twins play in the AL Central – the worst division in baseball. While Minnesota's lead in the division is down to just a single game, they are in a strong position to cover as home underdogs tonight. With perhaps their most consistent pitcher on the mound tonight, the Twins should at least hold the Red Sox under nine runs tonight – something they haven't done in either of the first two games. The big question mark, however, surrounds their offense. Ranking just 20th in runs per game, Minnesota will need to find a way to manufacture some offense if they want to cover.

Veteran righty Sonny Gray (4-1) makes his 15th start of the season for the Twins tonight. Gray had a stellar inaugural campaign in Minnesota last season and has only built on that this season. Through 14 starts, the 33-year-old owns a strong 2.37 ERA and 1.28 WHP. His strikeout numbers have crept back over one per inning thanks to his 9.4 K/9 – although that has come with an influx of walks. Still, Gray has looked sharp despite allowing a fair amount of hard contact. He does face a tough test tonight against Boston's top-tier offense. Although the Red Sox have put up 19 runs through he first two games of the series, Gray hasn't given up more than three in any start this season. Consequently, he should do more than enough to put the Twins in a position to cover as home underdogs.

Final Red Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

We aren't getting a lot of value here, but taking the home underdogs after two massive performances from the visitors feels like a no-brainer. Considering Sonny Gray hasn't allowed more than three runs in any game this season, all the Twins need to do is replicate their offensive performances from the first two games and they'll easily cover this spread. Hammer the home ‘dogs.

