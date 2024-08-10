Fans of the Boston Red Sox have been waiting to hear any news regarding star Triston Casas who has been suffering from torn cartilage in his ribcage which has put him on the shelf since April. Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke with the media Saturday to provide an update regarding Casas and a possible timeline for his return.

According to Red Sox beat writer Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, the first baseman is not expected to be back until “next week” per Cora. This is obviously “barring any setbacks” as the date was expected since rehab assignments end around that time anyways as Casas has been looking to come back to a major league pace.

“Cora doesn't expect Casas back this weekend and said it's unlikely he returns for the series against Texas,” McCaffrey wrote on her X, formerly Twitter, account. “He could be back by Baltimore, but that's also right around the time the rehab assignment ends anyway. So barring any setbacks, he should be back this time next week latest.”



The reinstatement deadline for Casas to be back with the Red Sox roster is on August 19 as Cora goes through what he is hearing in terms of how his star player is feeling through his rehab at-bats. The 24-year old will be playing Saturday for Triple-A Worchester as the feeling is that “he's getting close” according to NESN.

“He's playing today. We'll talk to him tonight, just to see how he feels,” Cora said. “The quality of his at-bats are good, and he feels like he's getting close, but we'll see. I don't see him playing here tomorrow, I don't see him playing against Texas, but if that changes it changes. I think he's still working on his craft.”

Alex Cora said it's up to Triston Casas for Red Sox return

Casas has only played 22 games this season where was batting a .244 average, six home runs, and 10 RBIs as Cora has said earlier that “it's up to him” in reference to when he feels it's the time to play for Boston.

“Right now, it's him. It's up to him,” Cora said via MESN. “He's healthy. Like I said, he's been taking grounders for a long time. I think the baseball part of it, the physical part of it, he's ready to go. Now the timing of it. He will let us know.”

“He's been hitting the ball hard,” Cora continued. “Obviously, with this injury, we knew it was going to take time…One thing for sure, he'll be part of this. We're excited to get him back.”

At any rate, it's been around five months since Casas has taken a swing for the Red Sox as at the current moment, they are 61-53 which puts them third in the AL East behind the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. Boston is currently in the middle of a series against the Houston Astros where every win counts which is why Casas is needed more now.