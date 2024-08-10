ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Astros will continue their three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park. It's a battle of two playoff contenders as we share our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Astros-Red Sox Projected Starters

Spencer Arrigheti vs. Josh Winckowski

Spencer Arrigheti (4-10) with a 5.33 ERA

Last Start: Arrigheti was a hard-luck loser in his last outing, going six innings, allowing one earned run, five hits, striking out 12, and walking two in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 Road Splits: Arrigheti has struggled on the road, going 1-6 with a 6.61 ERA over 10 starts away from Minute Maid Park.

Josh Winckowski (2-1) with a 4.33 ERA

Last Start: Wincowski had mixed results in his last outing, going 2/2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, striking out one, and walking one.

2024 Home Splits: Winckowsli is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA over 12 games and three starts.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of Sportsline.

MLB Odds: Astros-Red Sox Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-155)

Moneyline: NA

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-189)

Moneyline: NA

Over: NA

Under: NA

How to Watch Astros vs. Red Sox

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: None

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros have successfully bounced back from a poor start and are now at the top of the American League West standings. Ultimately, their hitting finally woke up, and their pitching got better.

Jose Altuve continues to amaze, even as he gets older. He is currently leading the team in hits and continues to batter the baseball in every direction. Alex Bregman is not hitting as well as he used to. Regardless, there is still potential, but he has been inconsistent. Bregman hit .310 in June and .263 in July. Now, he hopes to flip it back to the other direction in August. Yordan Alvarez leads the team in home runs. Now, he hopes to slam the ball toward Pesky Pole in this one. Yainer Diaz has been solid as a hitting catcher. Ultimately, he will need to produce to help the lineup prosper.

Arrigheti looks to improve on his past outings. When he is done, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 10th in baseball in team ERA. Josh Hader is the closer. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 24 saves in 25 chances.

The Astros will cover the spread if Altuve and Bregman can set the tone early and Alvarez can supply the power and blast the ball toward Pesky Pole. Then, they need a good pitching performance to hold the lead.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are currently looking in from the outside. Still, they have a chance to nab a wildcard spot if they can muster a winning streak. The Sox still have to fix some issues to have a chance to make the playoffs, and it starts with beating the Astros.

Jarren Duran is the leadoff hitter and currently leads the team in hits. Therefore, expect him to set the tone to get the offense going. Rafael Devers is the biggest power threat on the team. Therefore, it's no surprise that he is leading the team in home runs. Tyler O'Neill has some pop and is currently second on the team in home runs. Significantly, his ability to smack the baseball has helped lead Boston to several wins this season.

The Red Sox will use an opener for this one, with Winckowski starting. Then, he will turn it over to a relief pitcher who will go a few innings. The bullpen will need to improve because they are just 19th in baseball in team ERA. Kenley Jensen is the closer and has produced mixed results this season, going 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 21 saves in 24 chances.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if the lineup can spring to an early lead and gain momentum. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes down the middle of the plate.

Final Astros-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Astros went into Friday's action with a 58-56 mark against the run line, while the Red Sox were 33-25. Additionally, the Astros were 29-25 against the run line on the road, while the Sox were just 20-25 at home against the run line. The Red Sox are the second-worst team in the majors in covering the run line at home. The Astros went 5-2 against the Red Sox last season overall and against the run line. Consequently, it is difficult to ignore the struggles the Sox have had at home this season in covering the spread. Because of that, we are rolling with the Astros to cover.

Final Astros-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (-155)