The Boston Red Sox made the much anticipated addition of Alex Bregman through free agency on Wednesday night after being linked to the infielder for the majority of the offseason. One member of the Red Sox who was particularly enthusiastic about the signing was right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler.

Bregman and Buehler are close friends, but this will be the first opportunity they have had to play on the same team.

“Ever since I’ve seen him play, he’s been one of the better players on the field, starting at (Louisiana State University) as a freshman,” Buehler said via The Athletic. “He’s continued that over (his career). A very confident player, a guy I think will handle Boston well, hopefully. Has played really well at Fenway. I’m excited about it.”

Bregman is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI and an OPS of .768. The veteran infielder has spent the entirety of his Major League career with the Houston Astros before parting ways with the club at the conclusion of last season.

After being on the shelf since 2022, Buehler started 16 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He finished 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA, a 1.55 WHIP, 75.1 innings pitched and 64 strikeouts to 28 walks. Buehler hopes to return to pre-injury form with the Red Sox.

The pair of friends will hope to have a prosperous tenure together in Boston, helping the Red Sox reclaim their place as a competitor in the American League.

What position will Alex Bregman play with the Red Sox?

Since the news of Alex Bregman signing with the Boston Red Sox broke, the position he will play has been called into question.

Bregman has occupied third base throughout his nine seasons in the MLB, but that is not a position of need for the Red Sox as they have perennial All-Star Rafael Devers in their lineup. Devers has discussed the possibility of changing positions in hypothetical terms with manager Alex Cora, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.

“We've been talking about everything from what are we trying to accomplish roster wise to what we need to accomplish for him,” said Cora via MLB.com. “And I think right now, the main thing is not positions or additions or whatever. It’s for him to have a healthy camp. He had a good offseason as far as the shoulder. He's in a good spot.”

The Red Sox appear open to making some adjustments if it helps the pieces fall into place.