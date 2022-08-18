The Detroit Red Wings are preparing for NHL training camp, like every other NHL franchise. Like other teams, the Red Wings are also keeping a close eye on the World Juniors.

The team’s top prospect, Simon Edvinsson, recently opened up on his decision to compete in the rescheduled tournament. However, he is not the only Detroit prospect at the World Juniors this summer.

Multiple Red Wings prospects are starring in the tournament. Edvinsson is one of a few Swedish prospects playing. The team also has players on Team USA, Canada, Finland, and Czechia.

As the competition nears its conclusion, let’s take a look at three Red Wings prospects who have impressed at the tournament.

Red Wings: 3 prospects making waves at World Juniors

3) Donovan Sebrango, defenseman, Team Canada

Sebrango is one of the captains for the Canadians at the tournament, wearing an A on his sweater. And his leadership in the tournament has many around the Team Canada world raving.

Leadership will be important for the Canadians moving forward in the tournament. They haven’t faced a true test in the tournament. The team’s closest game was their recent 6-3 quarterfinals victory over Switzerland on Wednesday.

“It’s something we’ve definitely, as the leadership group, has addressed with the room, that no matter who we’re playing that day, we’ve got to bring our best foot forward,” Sebrango said.

“I think going into the elimination round, we’re ready because we’ve prepared every game like it’s do or die, and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We’re at the top of our game.”

Sebrango has not been entirely active offensively, contributing just two assists in five games. However, he has been a dynamo defensively. The former third-round pick has blocked any shot in his path, and is among the Canadians’ leaders in time on ice.

Part of Sebrango’s motivation is wearing the letter on his sweater. Being a captain for Team Canada is an honor few are given, and he is not taking the responsibility for granted.

“I think when you wear a letter, especially for your country, especially the group that I’m with, with McTavish and Johnson…to be able to wear a letter with them is an honor,” Sebrango said. “I mean, they’re all amazing hockey players here. They know what to do, so I mean, it’s not really so much — (I’m) just trying to be a leader on the ice.”

His play at the World Juniors may give Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman some things to consider for the future of the Red Wings blue line.

2) Red Savage, forward, Team USA

Savage is a former fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He didn’t see a ton of ice time, but he made the most out of the time he received.

Savage contributed two goals and three assists in five games for the Americans. Unfortunately, Team USA bowed out in the quarterfinals, losing to Czechia on Wednesday night.

The disappointing finish may not be the way the forward envisioned. However, Savage was confident in his abilities heading into the tournament.

“It’s a hard team to make, but I’ve always been confident in my abilities,” Savage said. “It was definitely something that I had to really work towards, and it was definitely always a big goal of mine to make this team.”

His placement on Team USA was interesting in more ways than one. Team USA teamed Savage up with fellow Red Wings prospect Carter Mazur. Mazur and Savage are former childhood rivals, the latter explained. Savage says things are different now that they’re teammates.

“Mr. (Kris) Draper was coaching their team and Kienan (Draper, a fellow Red Wings prospect) was on that team. We had a pretty stacked team ourselves … and it got pretty heated a lot of the times, so I actually grew up hating (Mazur). But now that he’s on my team, I’m a pretty big fan of him.”

1) Carter Mazur, forward, Team USA

Speaking of Mazur, he also turned heads at the World Juniors. The Jackson, Michigan native was a major reason the Americans were undefeated in preliminary play.

Mazur, a 2021 third-round pick, picked up four goals and six points in five games at the World Juniors. He did not record a point in the Americans’ loss to Czechia on Wednesday.

The Michigan native credited his improved play to a major confidence boost. Mazur’s newfound confidence coincided with his draft selection by his home-state team.

“Once (I was drafted) it felt like my confidence sorta jumped through the roof and I started finally coming together and believing in my game and know what I could do. So I felt like once that all came together, that I had a really good shot to make this team in the winter,” Mazur told The Detroit News.

For those paying attention, Mazur’s play at the World Juniors may not have been a complete surprise. The 20-year-old scored 14 goals and contributed 38 points for the University of Denver. He capped his freshman season off with a national championship victory over Minnesota State.

“You don’t expect to come in and make such a big difference on a team,” Mazur said. “And then I went in and was expecting a lot of myself. I felt I grew a lot physically, I felt I grew mentally, especially doing school with hockey,” Mazur told MLive.

Mazur, Savage, and Sebrango are making significant progress in their respective development. Red Wings fans should take notice, as should Yzerman and head coach Derek Lalonde.