The Detroit Red Wings had their backs against the wall on Monday night. They entered the third period down 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens. And it felt as if playoff hockey would elude them for the eighth consecutive season. However, Lucas Raymond had other plans. The 21-year-old scored two goals, including the overtime winner, to save the Winged Wheel again.
After the game, Raymond spoke with reporters about the victory. He mentioned that his team certainly wanted to win in a different manner. However, he was impressed with his team's ability to once again find a way to win a game. “It’s amazing that we could find a way to get two points again tonight,” the Red Wings star said, via NHL.com. “We obviously don’t want to put ourselves in that position, but this was huge.”
Lucas Raymond has a clutch gene
Lucas Raymond started the season rather slowly. However, the young Red Wings star has emerged as one of the team's top players. In fact, there's an argument to be made that he is their best player at this time. His two goals on Monday have earned him his first 30+ goal season in just his third NHL campaign.
This is not the first time he has come through for Detroit, either. The Red Wings fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. However, they earned a point as the loss came in overtime. Raymond played a vital role in getting that crucial point. He scored a hat trick against the Penguins while adding an assist.
Raymond has been on fire in the month of April. He has a point in six of the seven games Detroit has played this month. Furthermore, he has at least a point in each of his last five games. In three of those five games, the 21-year-old Swede has recorded more than a point, as well.
The Red Wings have waited for Raymond to develop into a star. And they are seeing his breakout come at the perfect time. If he keeps it up, Detroit may find itself back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.
Red Wings season comes down to Game 82
Lucas Raymond and the Red Wings knew the expectations placed upon them before the season. And they knew competing for the playoffs wouldn't be easy. However, they are now right on the cusp of making it in. That being said, they don't control their own destiny.
Detroit finishes its regular season schedule on Tuesday night. They travel to Montreal for a rematch with the Canadiens. A win will certainly go a long way toward clinching a playoff berth. But Detroit needs the Philadelphia Flyers to defeat the Washington Capitals in order to clinch their spot.
Earning just one point could still see them in the playoffs. In that scenario, Detroit would need the Capitals to lose in regulation on Tuesday. Then, they'd need the New York Islanders to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in any fashion on Wednesday night. A regulation loss to the Canadiens sees Detroit eliminated.
It's going to be a wild time on Tuesday night. Lucas Raymond and the Red Wings can finally make it back to the playoffs with some help. However, they can only control what they control. Let's see if Detroit picks up a win in its final regular season game against an Original Six rival.