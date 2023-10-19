The Detroit Red Wings have spent the last two offseasons looking to improve their depth. Last summer, they brought in veterans Andrew Copp and David Perron, among others. This summer saw them go even further, signing the likes of J.T. Compher, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Justin Holl. So far, the results are looking promising for Detroit fans.

Take Wednesday night's 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins for example. The Red Wings went down 1-0 around a minute into the game. But they tied the game thanks to star trade acquisition Alex DeBrincat. In the second period, they erupted for three goals. And while they bent a bit in the third, they didn't break.

Detroit has scored at least three goals in each of their first four games. They've scored six goals in two of their last three contests. The Red Wings have received goals from a few different contributors. From DeBrincat to captain Dylan Larkin to defenseman Ben Chiarot. It's left players like Copp confident, no matter the situation.

“It just feels like a goal can come from any line at any point,” Copp said, via Detroit's official team website. “I think that gives you some confidence, even more to play the right way because if you don't give up much we're going to find our chances with the group we have.”

Copp scored twice in the win against Pittsburgh. His first came as a tip-in from a shot by defenseman Jeff Petry. He scored again late in the third after the Penguins pulled their goalie. Alex DeBrincat also scored twice to help lead the charge.

Andrew Copp and the Red Wings are back in action on Saturday afternoon. They hit the road to take an Ottawa Senators team who are also flying high to begin the 2023-24 NHL season.