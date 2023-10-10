The Detroit Red Wings begin their 2023 NHL season this coming Thursday on the road. They'll travel to face the New Jersey Devils in a game between two clubs looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the Red Wings won't have a full roster for that game. Instead of carrying 23 players, Detroit has decided to carry just 22.

Detroit currently has 12 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders on their team. Many expected the team to recall a 13th forward ahead of Thursday's contest. However, head coach Derek Lalonde says he feels no need for such a move. In fact, he's willing to roll with eleven forwards against the Devils if need be.

“Don’t need (13th forward) right now,” Lalonde said, via Detroit Hockey Now. “Obviously, knowing that the 13th could be an easy call up anywhere. With the seven NHL-caliber D, if we get that odd morning sickness, afternoon thing, or something happens in warmups, we have no problem with 7-11.”

The Red Wings did announce a full 23-man roster on Sunday. The 23rd member of that roster, recently signed forward Zach Aston-Reese, cleared waivers on Monday. He was sent to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, however, with no corresponding move announced.

One area on Detroit's roster that is certainly intriguing is their goaltending. Ville Husso will receive the first start of the season against the Devils. Behind him are veterans James Reimer and Alex Lyon. As of now, Lalonde is not sure how he'll manage the three goalie system.

“We still envision Ville as our No. 1 guy, getting the majority of the workload,” the Red Wings head coach said, via Detroit Hockey Now. “But we had three and I think all three are very capable. It’s gonna be a day-by-day, game-by-game situation with the goalies.”

After Thursday's season opener, the Red Wings return home. Detroit's home opener takes place on October 14 as they welcome their Atlantic Division rivals Tampa Bay Lightning to Little Caesars Arena.