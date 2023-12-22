Gary Bettman made a ruling on Detroit Red Wings veteran David Perron's suspension that was already completed.

Detroit Red Wings wing David Perron's six-game suspension is reportedly being upheld, per hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

“#NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld David Perron's 6-game suspension, which has now been served in full, after an in-person hearing in New York this week. Perron is now free to pursue appeal to a neutral arbitrator, who could reduce and put money back in his pocket,” Seravalli wrote.

The incident in question came during a recent contest between the Red Wings and Ottawa Senators. Perron made a hit on an Ottawa player which led to an investigation from the league, and ultimately resulted in the aforementioned suspension.

Perron's agent called out the league over the suspension. The Red Wings veteran commented on the ruling, via Bally Sports Detroit.

“It wasn't a great play,” Perron said of the incident. “I'm just going in there, trying to stick up for Dillon. We know the situation there… We just felt like it was excessive, we're hoping that as the appeal goes on it's going to lower. The disappointing factor of that is even if it does go lower, all the games are gone by already.

“There is something there where I feel for the team… I definitely wish I would've heard something back but you go through a process, respect what happens and we'll see.”

The Red Wings enter Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers holding a 15-13-4 record. Detroit is trying to put an end to their current four-game losing streak in this clash with Philadelphia.