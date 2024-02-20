Michael Rasmussen is staying in Motown.

Michael Rasmussen will be sticking around Motown for the long haul after he agreed to a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, the team announced.

“The Red Wings today signed forward Michael Rasmussen to a four-year contract extension with an AAV of $3.2 million,” the team wrote on X.

Usually a task for the offseason, Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is getting to work ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

The 24-year-old Rasmussen has emerged into a solid utility player since entering the league in 2018. After being selected No. 9 overall by Detroit in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Vancouver native is fresh off a career season in 2022-23 that saw him put up 10 goals and 29 points over 56 games.

Through 55 contests in 2023-24, Rasmussen has already amassed 11 goals and 23 points, and seems poised to shatter career-highs across the board before the end of the campaign. He would have been a restricted free agent after this season, but will instead remain in Michigan for a couple more years at least.

Over his career, the Canadian has scored 47 goals and 109 points in 293 NHL games. Although he hasn't yet got a taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the hope in Detroit is that that will change in 2024.

Red Wings pushing hard for a postseason berth

Michael Rasmussen will be an important piece down the stretch as the Red Wings look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

“Rasmussen has made the case for himself over the past few seasons as a viable option on any line and in any situation,” wrote Winging It In Motown's Kyle Wiim on Tuesday. “His skating has improved and he’s using his massive frame to his advantage more and more. If he can continue with his current trajectory, a cap-hit just north of $3 million is easily digestible.”

The Wings continue to battle for their playoff lives, currently holding onto the second wildcard slot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit is back in action against the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night. With two wins in a row and three in their last five, there's belief that this storied Original Six franchise can return to the dance come April.