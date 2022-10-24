Red Wings off to blazing start not seen in a decade

The Detroit Red Wings must have felt deja vu entering the third period on Sunday. They held a 3-1 lead over the Anaheim Ducks, much like they did over the Chicago Blackhawks 48 hours earlier.

The Red Wings blew their 3-1 lead to the Blackhawks, losing 4-3 in overtime. However, Sunday afternoon was a different story. Detroit held on to their lead, and defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-1.

The victory brought the Red Wings to a record of 3-0-2 on the young season. This marks the team’s first season with no regulation losses in their first five games since 2011-12. Detroit began that season a perfect 5-0-0.

The most impressed person in the building was Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde. He told reporters his team’s response to a heartbreaking loss was really great.

“We had a good start, (goaltender) Ville (Husso) was real good in the second period and the special teams, this was what we call an assistant coaches win because of the special teams. They were dynamite. It was a real good night,” Lalonde said.

Detroit’s power play became a driving force in the victory. They scored three times on the power play on Sunday afternoon. One of the power play scorers was David Perron, who is among the new Red Wings helping lead the team.

“He (Perron) has been excellent,” Lalonde said. “The shot, but some of these elite-type players, you know them from afar. Obviously every year he’s penciled in for a certain amount of goals. He’s done this his whole career.”

Detroit picked up victories over the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils to begin the season. They then suffered back-to-back overtime losses against the Los Angeles Kings and the Blackhawks.

Detroit will look to keep things going against the Devils on Tuesday night.