After a few disappointing seasons in the Detroit Red Wings system, the team placed forward Filip Zadina on waivers on Monday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

Zadina was drafted with the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, and there were high expectations for the young Czech native in Michigan. He simply failed to live up to those expectations; he appeared in just 30 games last season for the Wings, recording a meagre three goals and seven points.

Over 190 games in a Detroit Red Wings uniform, Zadina scored just 28 goals and 68 points over 190 career NHL contests. The 23-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with a $1.825-million cap hit per season.

Although Zadina was a lethal scorer at the junior level for the Halifax Mooseheads, he has struggled mightily at the professional level, and it looks like a change of scenery is badly needed for the younster.

He ran out of chances to crack Detroit's roster, especially as they brought in new talent with Andrew Copp and David Perron last season, and signed both Daniel Sprong and Jonatan Berggren in NHL free agency this offseason.

Zadina was actually drafted by a previous regime in Detroit; it was now-Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland who selected the Czechia product with the sixth-overall selection.

Wherever he ends up, it seems very likely that Zadina will begin the year in the American Hockey League, and hope he can play much better than he did last season to earn a call-up to the majors at some point.

There should be significant interest for Filip Zadina across the NHL at a very reasonable cap hit for the next two seasons, but without a doubt, it was an extremely disappointing run for the first-rounder in Michigan.