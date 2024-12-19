The Detroit Red Wings are having a rough 2024-25 campaign as we reach the halfway point in the season. Detroit has struggled to put together wins at times, and their playoff hopes are beginning to fade. While the Winged Wheel defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, they received rather unfortunate news regarding key defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson left with an upper-body injury and did not return, Detroit announced on social media. Edvinsson played just five minutes against Philadelphia on Wednesday night. He did not take a shot and ended the matchup as a -1 on the night. Head coach Derek Lalonde had no update on his status following the game.

Edvinsson has formed one of the better defensive pairings in the league with Moritz Seider. Edvinsson is a former top-10 pick of the Red Wings from the 2021 NHL Draft. The Red Wings have long had high hopes for Edvinsson. Given his recent performances, he would be a substantial loss to the lineup if he was to miss an extended period of time.

Red Wings storm back to win despite Simon Edvinsson injury

The Red Wings certainly did not want to see Simon Edvinsson leave the game Wednesday. However, they were able to withstand his loss in a significant way. Detroit picked up a big win on Wednesday night thanks to a three-goal second period.

Alex DeBrincat got things going with his 13th goal on the season in the middle frame. The Flyers pulled one back to tie it at 2-2. But the Winged Wheel soon took over. Detroit forwards Michael Rasmussen and Joe Veleno scored to make it a 4-2 game.

The Flyers did tie the game with two third-period goals. In the end, though, the Red Wings found what they needed. Patrick Kane finally scored to give them a 5-4 lead. And the white-hot Lucas Raymond buried an empty netter to seal the deal.

The Red Wings have now won three of their last four games. Detroit is in sixth place in the Atlantic Division and is still within striking distance of a playoff spot. However, they need to keep this run of form going over the next few weeks. The Red Wings retake the ice on Friday when they begin a home-and-home series against the Montreal Canadiens.