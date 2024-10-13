The Nashville Predators lost their first game of the season against the Dallas Stars. However, they had a chance to get in the win column on Saturday. Nashville faced the Detroit Red Wings, who came off a brutal 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener. On Saturday, the Predators could not pick up a win as they had no answer for Cam Talbot.

The Predators peppered Talbot, but he stopped all 42 shots he faced to shut out Nashville by a score of 3-0. Talbot signed a two-year contract in the offseason, which made Saturday's contest his team debut. The 37-year-old puck stopper became the third goaltender in as many seasons to record a shutout in his Red Wings team debut.

“I thought I felt pretty good all day today” said Talbot, via the official Red Wings website, following the win against the Predators on Saturday. “Just doing what I've done throughout my career, trying to prepare the same way. Made a few big saves early, couple on the PK there in the first [period] and just kept it going from there.”

Red Wings rally around Cam Talbot for first win

Cam Talbot stood tall for the Red Wings against the Predators. However, Detroit certainly rallied around its veteran goaltender on Saturday night. The Red Wings looked more urgent defensively, and that certainly showed on the stat sheet. Detroit blocked 31 shots as a team en route to their first win of the season.

The Winged Wheel opened the scoring in the second period. J.T. Compher scored a goal off a deflection to make it 1-0. The score remained 1–0 through the second period. But they added some insurance markers in the third. Andrew Copp scored his first of the season after the puck bounced off him and in. Later on, captain Dylan Larkin scored on an empty net after stripping the puck from Predators forward Gustav Nyquist.

“It was a big night for us, big win, especially with the two games coming up,” Copp said, via the team's official website. “We got to get going right away. You can’t ease into the season, so a big win for us. It’s going to be a big next few games.”

Copp certainly has a point regarding Detroit's next two games. The Red Wings hit the road for the first time to take on the New York Rangers on Monday. These two teams will return to the Motor City this coming Thursday for a rematch. Fans certainly won't want to miss these games between two Original Six rivals in the coming days.