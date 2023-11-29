Though Kane is nearing a return from hip surgery, Red Wings fans have to wait a little longer for his much-anticipated debut.

Patrick Kane continues to take the necessary steps to get back on the ice after agreeing to a contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Kane was in Detroit on Tuesday night and passed his physical with which team doctors “were really pleased” according to Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, per Frank Seravalli.

Kane then joined his new teammates at practice on Wednesday, hitting the ice for the first time as a Red Wings player. While there is still no clear timetable for his Detroit debut, it seems there aren’t many more hoops for Kane to jump through as he continues to ramp up physically after offseason hip surgery.

While it appears Red Wings fans won't get to see Kane suit up against Detroit's next two opponents, ironically his two former teams the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, perhaps a debut in his hometown of Buffalo makes more sense. The Red Wings are set to travel there for a date with the Sabres on Dec. 5.

If that isn’t the case, the Red Wings have a pair of home games at the end of next week. That would give Kane a full week of time with the team and set him up to join Detroit's lineup with more familiarity.

Kane ready to make an impact

It remains to be seen what sort of impact Kane can have on the Red Wings, a promising young team that is itching to get out of a rebuild. There are obvious benefits for Detroit signing him but plenty of question marks regarding the type of player it's getting.

Kane, who turned 35 years old earlier this month, was still a productive player last season. He recorded 57 points in 73 regular season games, adding six points in seven playoff games with the Rangers.

That would lead many to believe he can still produce at a high level, but the hip resurfacing surgery brings concerns about his long-term health. Though his body feels and looks great now, how will it fare after playing back-to-back nights on the road or a 10-game stretch in 16 days?

The Red Wings face both scenarios in December so it won’t take long to figure out how Kane's body responds to a return to game action. Assuming he is fit enough to play, Detroit will suit him up every chance they get. Could they decide to change course if the future Hall of Fame winger looks like a shell of himself after a couple of weeks or a month?

Where the Red Wings are in the standings will play a factor in that decision if it needs to be made. Detroit currently sits in third place in the Atlantic Division with 25 points in 20 games, a playoff spot if the season ended today. There is still so much hockey left to be played though and the Red Wings have work to do if they want to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

With Patrick Kane entering the fold soon, the Red Wings are an intriguing team to watch this season.