The Detroit Red Wings are off to a great start to the 2022-23 season. They won their first two games and even pitched a shutout in front of their home fans in their curtain-raiser.

One prominent name within the organization not involved in this start is Simon Edvinsson. The 2021 first-round pick battled for a roster spot during preseason, however, the Red Wings ultimately assigned him to the AHL.

Many in Edvinsson’s position might be frustrated or discouraged. The Red Wings defenseman is neither at the moment. In fact, he believes the stint in the minors will be beneficial.

“There’s some stuff I have to improve, I feel that myself,” Edvinsson admitted to Detroit Hockey Now. “I want to bring my game to Detroit and I feel I can start here and develop my game here.

“I don’t want to be up there and survive, I want to be the best me out there. Of course that’s gonna take time. Right now I’m here. I want to win and we have some stuff to improve.”

The Red Wings defenseman is living it up so far. In two games, the Swedish international has scored a goal and added three assists for four points.

Edvinsson will be in the NHL at some point, be it this season or next. For now, though, the young blueliner needs to improve his game. And he believes he’s in the best position to improve.

“Of course I want to be better defensively, be harder, and I want to develop my offensive game as well,” he said. “I want to get the shot off quicker and I want to make plays and place my teammates in better spots. I feel like this is the best place to do it.”