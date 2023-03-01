The Detroit Red Wings and center Dylan Larkin are making progress on talks of a possible extension, according to Sportsnet hockey reporter Elliotte Friedman.

“There is word of progress in the DET/Dylan Larkin extension talks,” Friedman wrote. “We will see how things progress over the next little while, but things pointing in that direction.”

Dylan Larkin is in the final year of the five-year, $30.5 million contract he signed with the Red Wings in 2018. He is making a $5.25 million base salary and a $6.1 million cap hit in the 2022-23 season. His base salary peaked at the $7 million he earned during the 2019-20 season, according to Spotrac.

“It’s a really good contract for the Red Wings and it’s a really good contract for Dylan,” Wings general manager Ken Holland said, via the Detroit Free Press.

The eight-year Red Wing scored 22 goals and dished 35 assists in 59 games played for Detroit this season, according to Hockey Reference. Drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Larkin earned 169 goals and 246 assists in 563 career games for the Red Wings. He took fifth place in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, the award given to the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, at the end of the 2015-26 season.

Larkin said he wanted to remain a Red Wing when he spoke with the media ahead of the NHL Skills Competition in early February.

“I’ve said it all along, and I stand by it: I really see myself as a Red Wing. [But] there’s contract negotiating to be done,” said Larkin. “This is my first time in this position as an unrestricted free agent. But I doubt contracts really ever go smoothly until they’re done.”

The Red Wings will face off against the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday in Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Detroit.