The Detroit Red Wings finished their NHL Free Agency business for the most part in July. Detroit's roster is largely set, with there being a few position battles set to take place during training camp. While Mortiz Seider and Lucas Raymond remain the Red Wings' focus for now, the team has made a move involving Michigan native Austin Watson before training camp.

Watson has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with Detroit, as confirmed by his agency. This marks the first time the Ann Arbor, Michigan native has signed with his hometown team. The 32-year-old has played parts of 10 seasons in the NHL, however.

Watson most recently played with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 2023-24, he skated in 33 games for the Atlantic Division outfit. He scored two goals and four points for Tampa this past season. He racked up 93 penalty minutes while averaging a little more than seven minutes a game.

Where Austin Watson could fit with Red Wings

Austin Watson has never been a major offensive contributor. In fact, the 32-year-old Michigan native has never scored 20 points in any single season. Still, he has carved out a role as a reliable bottom-six forward in a defensive role in his career.

Watson has shown some offensive impact despite the lack of points. He has 3.3 career Offensive Goals Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey. However, it's clear that his defense is his strength. He has a career Defensive Goals Above Replacement of 16.3

Watson did not receive many opportunities with the Lightning this past season. But he could certainly make his way onto the Red Wings roster. Detroit has struggled with team defense over the last few seasons. And their bottom-six forward spots aren't exactly set in stone.

Daily Faceoff projects Detroit's fourth line to consist of Tyler Motte, Joe Veleno, and Christian Fischer. This could give Watson a bit of an uphill battle if the Red Wings roll with this combination to start training camp. All three of these players are signed by the Winged Wheel on standard player contracts.

Watson could stand to usurp Motte for his spot on the fourth line. Motte, a fellow Michigan native, signed with the Red Wings this offseason. Veleno and Fischer, meanwhile, played with Detroit last year. Veleno is a former first-round pick of Detroit, so knocking him out of the lineup may be a tall task.

If Watson cracks Detroit's roster, he will make his team debut at home. The Red Wings open their 2024-25 season with a game at Little Caesars Arena in Hockeytown. It's a 2009 Stanley Cup Final rematch as Detroit takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins to ring in the new season.