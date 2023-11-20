Detroit Red Wings netminder Ville Husso shared details on why he missed the recent NHL Global Sereis to welcome his newborn daughter Emmi.

It was an easy call for Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso: family comes first. He and his teammates were en route to Stockholm for the NHL Global Series against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. When Husso was on board the team plane, he found out his wife Hayley was about to give birth to their daughter.

Ville Husso didn't hesitate. He arranged a return flight to Detroit late in the evening so he could witness the birth of his baby Emmi, per The Hockey News' Sam Stockton.

“Quick practice, then head to hotel, had dinner with the guys, then I had a taxi (at) 3:30 AM Monday morning in Sweden. The baby came at like 3:10 AM Swedish time…I was jumping in the taxi the same the baby was coming, so it was a little hectic there, but at the end of the day, the baby is healthy and that's all that matters, and Mom is doing good, too,” Ville Husso said on Monday.

“It was nice that the team let me come home, and I got to spend a little extra time (with the family), because the team was in Sweden. It's been great so far,” Husso added.

The Red Wings' Ville Husso is a proud new dad

Although Ville Husso missed his first-born Emmi's birth, he hopes he will be around for the next baby. When the new dad arrived in Detroit, he stared at Emmi for hours, watched the Red Wings' NHL Global Series games, and skated with goaltending coach Alex Westlund.

Ville Husso spent his first two NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues. He is currently on a three-year deal with the Red Wings that pays him an average of $4.75 million per year.

