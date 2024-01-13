It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to extend their lead over the Detroit Red Wings in the Atlantic Division when the teams face off on Sunday night. The Maple Leafs and Red Wings haven't played their Saturday night games yet at the time of this writing. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings will take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night before a quick trip to Toronto. Playing back-to-back games in the NHL isn't easy, and taking on two of the best teams in the league will be a difficult test. The Red Wings have points in four-straight games going into Saturday, going 2-0-1 on their California road trip, then returning home to lose to Edmonton in overtime. Detroit has found a goaltender, with Alex Lyon holding a 2-0-2 record over his last four games. He allowed three or fewer goals in five straight.

Speaking of surprising goaltenders taking the reins, Martin Jones was an afterthought in the Leafs organization. He was sent to the American Hockey League, but Jones was thrust into action after an injury to Joseph Woll and the poor play of Ilya Samsonov. Jones had a great California trip, allowing three goals over four games against Los Angeles, Anaheim, and San Jose twice. He came back down to earth in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday night, but fatigue could be becoming a factor. The Leafs will opt for another goaltender on Sunday afternoon, but that decision is still unclear.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Maple Leafs Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: (+146)

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: (-178)

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+114)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs goaltending situation is up in the air for Sunday. The Leafs made it clear that Martin Jones won't start both games on the weekend, and he looks to be starting on Saturday night. This means the Leafs will decide between Dennis Hildeby's first career start and throwing Ilya Samsonov back into the fire. Hildeby posted a 20-save shutout on Friday night in the American Hockey League. However, playing in the NHL against Patrick Kane and Alex Debrincat is far from the AHL. Detroit scored three or more goals in six consecutive games before their 3-2 loss on Thursday night.

The Leafs allow 3.18 goals per game and 31.33 shots. Whoever they put between the pipes will have a busy night, and whether they'd be up to the task is unclear. The Red Wings average 3.51 goals per game and have a revamped powerplay with Patrick Kane on the half-wall. There could be an opportunity to score plenty of goals for the Red Wings.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs won four consecutive games before blowing a 3-1 lead and losing to the New York Islanders on Thursday night. They showed an ability to beat up on weaker teams during their California trip, but we questioned how they'd play against a team like the Islanders. After getting that out of their systems, the Leafs return home for a crucial back-to-back against Colorado and Detroit. Colorado will be a test for the Leafs on Saturday night, but one advantage they have is they get to go home and sleep in their beds. The Red Wings will have a physical game against the Kings and then need to take a flight to Toronto. Despite having identical back-to-backs, Toronto will benefit from the Red Wings' fatigue.

The Red Wings have the same issue as the Leafs, with their goaltending dropping off after their starter. Alex Lyon has been getting the majority of starts, but with him projected to be the starter on Saturday night, he will likely give the net to James Reimer. Reimer has a 3-6-2 record and a 0.889 save percentage. Neither team's goaltending may be great on Sunday night, but Toronto's offense can be trusted more than Detroit's.

Final Red Wings-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

It may be clear that with both teams goaltending situations, it's hard to decide which team will win this game. The obvious solution would be to bet the over and cheer for goals. The 6.5 total is likely to go to 7.0 or 7.5, depending on which goaltenders are ruled to be the starters. This would be a good bet if it does go to that number, as there is a potential for plenty of goals in this matchup.

Final Red Wings-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-140)